Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 38,392 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,392 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 335.6% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Bernstein Bank upgraded Corteva to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.28.

NYSE CTVA opened at $26.27 on Friday. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.85. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.37.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

