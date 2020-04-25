Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 7,093 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,093 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6,881.3% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,016,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,251,000 after buying an additional 24,658,496 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $811,074,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Mondelez International by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,479,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,378 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mondelez International by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,137 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,883,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,104 shares during the period. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ opened at $51.41 on Friday. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $59.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.79 and a 200-day moving average of $53.71.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.20.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

