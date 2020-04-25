Financial Counselors Inc. Takes Position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,853 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Msci by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Msci by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Msci by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA bought a new stake in Msci during the 1st quarter valued at $1,878,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in Msci by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 15,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI opened at $324.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.29 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $284.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.32. Msci Inc has a 1 year low of $206.82 and a 1 year high of $335.43.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $406.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.15 million. Msci had a net margin of 36.18% and a negative return on equity of 285.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Msci from $336.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Msci from $274.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $324.00 price target (up previously from $262.00) on shares of Msci in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.33.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.56, for a total value of $743,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 300,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,508,428.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,903 shares of company stock worth $2,076,751 over the last three months. 2.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

