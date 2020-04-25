Financial Counselors Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $122.41 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $170.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.4199 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

