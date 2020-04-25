Financial Management Professionals Inc. Purchases 114,548 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 403,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,548 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 9.3% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Financial Management Professionals Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $21,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,198,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,333,000 after purchasing an additional 118,002 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,101,000. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,569,000 after purchasing an additional 156,389 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $55.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.96. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $56.72.

