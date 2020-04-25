FintruX Network (FTX) Trading Up 19.6% This Week

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One FintruX Network token can now be bought for about $0.0115 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network and Liquid. Over the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar. FintruX Network has a market cap of $1.09 million and $123.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013274 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.98 or 0.02580012 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00215412 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00060550 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00050568 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000822 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About FintruX Network

FintruX Network’s launch date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX. FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com.

FintruX Network Token Trading

FintruX Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Liquid, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

