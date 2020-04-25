Fire Lotto (FLOT) Hits Market Capitalization of $68,941.16

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 25th. Fire Lotto has a total market cap of $68,941.16 and $3.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fire Lotto token can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Crex24, YoBit and TOPBTC. During the last week, Fire Lotto has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fire Lotto alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00067382 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00437248 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00001002 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013868 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 48.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006480 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00012570 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Fire Lotto Profile

Fire Lotto (FLOT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io. The official message board for Fire Lotto is medium.com/@FireLottery.

Buying and Selling Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Livecoin, YoBit and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fire Lotto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fire Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fire Lotto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fire Lotto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.