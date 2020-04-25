First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) Stock Holdings Increased by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,446 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 35,505 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of First Hawaiian worth $4,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FHB. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,795,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,375,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,381,000 after purchasing an additional 34,951 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,385,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,823,000 after purchasing an additional 882,612 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,107,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth $45,474,000. 98.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mitchell Nishimoto sold 3,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $100,901.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,165.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FHB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Compass Point downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $16.70 on Friday. First Hawaiian Inc has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $31.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.60.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $187.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.14 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 32.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that First Hawaiian Inc will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

