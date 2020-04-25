First Merchants Corp Acquires 4,850 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USB. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 21,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,575,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,260 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 145,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $34.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.59 and a 1-year high of $61.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.23.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

USB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura Securities raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $55.50 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

