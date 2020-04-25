First Merchants Corp Cuts Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

First Merchants Corp lowered its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,351 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 4,075 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 151,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Randolph Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter worth $15,901,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in shares of Corning by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 31,451 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLW opened at $20.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.18. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $34.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Corning from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.64.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

