First Merchants Corp Decreases Stock Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

First Merchants Corp cut its holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 39.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,194 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of TRV opened at $100.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $76.99 and a 12 month high of $155.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.37. The firm has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

Several analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.59.

In other news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III purchased 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.54 per share, with a total value of $79,421.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,253.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.