First Merchants Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,201 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $427,000. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. 30.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart stock opened at $129.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.19. The company has a market cap of $366.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $98.85 and a 52-week high of $133.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $9,892,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,517,507 shares in the company, valued at $292,987,464.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Walmart from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.27.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

