First Merchants Corp Takes Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

First Merchants Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 361.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

SCHO opened at $51.68 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.83.

