First Merchants Corp Trims Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

First Merchants Corp lessened its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,705 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth $877,754,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 545.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,122,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $374,530,000 after buying an additional 1,794,019 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of 3M by 3,725.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,450,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $255,131,000 after buying an additional 1,412,934 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of 3M by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,663,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $469,843,000 after buying an additional 977,188 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of 3M by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,014,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,061,158,000 after buying an additional 550,844 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on MMM shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on 3M from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Gordon Haskett lowered 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.93.

In related news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $608,873.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $147.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.80 and a 200-day moving average of $161.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $83.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $198.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M Co will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

