First Quantum Minerals Limited (TSE:FM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Limited (TSE:FM) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.87.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FM. Deutsche Bank lowered First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$13.60 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, CSFB lowered their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of FM opened at C$8.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.71. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$4.71 and a 52-week high of C$15.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.61.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.71 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is -8.98%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

