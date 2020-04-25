First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 461,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,257 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 3.03% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $7,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,004,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,834,000. Epstein & White Financial LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPEI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.77. The stock had a trading volume of 35,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,984. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.51 and its 200-day moving average is $19.42. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $20.49.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.