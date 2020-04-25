First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Stock Position Increased by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF accounts for 4.7% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMB. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 556.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 33,787 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth about $261,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 62.1% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 58,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after buying an additional 22,440 shares during the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 57,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FMB traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,239. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $48.96 and a 1-year high of $57.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.28.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%.

