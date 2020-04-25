FirstCoin (FRST) Price Up 136.4% Over Last Week

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded up 14.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. FirstCoin has a market capitalization of $178,979.20 and approximately $23.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FirstCoin has traded 136.4% higher against the US dollar. One FirstCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About FirstCoin

FirstCoin (CRYPTO:FRST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FirstCoin is firstcoinproject.com.

Buying and Selling FirstCoin

FirstCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FirstCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

