FirstService (TSE:FSV) Rating Increased to Outperform at William Blair

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) was upgraded by research analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

FSV opened at C$115.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$112.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$124.68. FirstService has a one year low of C$83.36 and a one year high of C$149.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.34). The business had revenue of C$891.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$859.62 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 3.5399998 EPS for the current year.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

