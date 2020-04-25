Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 963,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.14% of Fiserv worth $91,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 68,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after buying an additional 17,819 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 131,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,263,000 after buying an additional 9,495 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 175,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.29. 3,002,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,450,653. Fiserv Inc has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $125.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $63.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.20, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,537 shares in the company, valued at $36,663,361.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $1,871,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,074,697.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $5,954,400 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fiserv from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.07.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

