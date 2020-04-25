Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $291.58 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) will announce sales of $291.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $202.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $439.15 million. Five Below posted sales of $364.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Five Below will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Five Below.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.03. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $687.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

FIVE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Five Below from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Five Below from $130.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Five Below from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Five Below by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 535,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,432,000 after purchasing an additional 96,243 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Five Below by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,148,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $402,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,943 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Five Below by 8.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Below in the third quarter valued at $4,065,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Five Below by 30.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $80.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five Below (FIVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.