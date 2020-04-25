Flash (FLASH) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.45 Million

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. During the last seven days, Flash has traded 24.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Flash has a total market capitalization of $4.45 million and approximately $44.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013240 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $197.74 or 0.02602132 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00214935 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00060748 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00050158 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000818 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flash’s official website is flashcoin.io. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Flash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

