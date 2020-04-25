FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $272.75.

FLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $346.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $362.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $317.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th.

Shares of FLT stock traded up $4.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $222.62. The stock had a trading volume of 732,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,979. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. FleetCor Technologies has a 12 month low of $168.51 and a 12 month high of $329.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.04. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 33.79% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $698.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Eric Dey sold 25,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.47, for a total transaction of $8,252,134.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,085 shares in the company, valued at $20,279,934.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Armando Lins Netto sold 21,187 shares of FleetCor Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.44, for a total transaction of $6,810,349.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,603,983.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,393 shares of company stock valued at $18,138,045. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLT. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in FleetCor Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

