FLO Trading Up 9.1% Over Last Week (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 25th. During the last seven days, FLO has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. FLO has a market cap of $3.64 million and $16,261.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000316 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00063880 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000054 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash.

FLO Coin Trading

FLO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

