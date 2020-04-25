Flowchain Trading 1.6% Higher Over Last Week (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 25th. Flowchain has a market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $99,634.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flowchain token can currently be purchased for about $2.18 or 0.00028829 BTC on popular exchanges including DigiFinex and IDAX. In the last seven days, Flowchain has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Flowchain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00052513 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $338.43 or 0.04476114 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00064638 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00037450 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013236 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008973 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Flowchain Profile

FLC is a token. It was first traded on September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 749,071 tokens. The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin.

Buying and Selling Flowchain

Flowchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flowchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flowchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.