Fortem Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 135.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,693 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.7% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,633,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,602,000 after acquiring an additional 85,045 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 37,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 11,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.73.

MRK opened at $81.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $205.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

