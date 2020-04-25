Fortem Financial Group LLC Trims Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,555 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 1.6% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook during the third quarter valued at $623,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,988 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,639,053,000 after purchasing an additional 627,442 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Facebook from $272.00 to $234.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.29.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $297,496.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,924,011.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,675 shares of company stock worth $17,288,455. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $190.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.21. The firm has a market cap of $527.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.