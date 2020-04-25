Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.52.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $103.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.16. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $68.87 and a 52-week high of $121.82. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.93, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.01.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Fortinet had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $614.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.90, for a total value of $89,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,958,639.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 11,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $1,317,819.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,461.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,119 shares of company stock valued at $4,506,004. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Fortinet by 260.9% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.