Fortis Inc (TSE:FTS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Fortis Inc (TSE:FTS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$59.92.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FTS. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Fortis from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Fortis from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Fortis from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th.

FTS traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$53.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,916,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,961. The company has a market cap of $24.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$52.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.62. Fortis has a 1 year low of C$41.52 and a 1 year high of C$59.28.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.8699997 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

