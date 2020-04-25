Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $203.05 Million

Brokerages predict that Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) will report $203.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Forum Energy Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $203.10 million and the lowest is $203.00 million. Forum Energy Technologies posted sales of $271.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Forum Energy Technologies will report full-year sales of $781.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $580.52 million to $880.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $813.83 million, with estimates ranging from $523.70 million to $975.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Forum Energy Technologies.

Get Forum Energy Technologies alerts:

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 59.28%. The business had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.96 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on FET. Evercore ISI cut Forum Energy Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered Forum Energy Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley reissued a “sell” rating and set a $0.20 price target (down previously from $2.70) on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forum Energy Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FET. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,014,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,404,000 after buying an additional 1,355,397 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 305,506 shares in the last quarter. William Marsh Rice University purchased a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 180,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 52,900 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FET opened at $0.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.04. Forum Energy Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $6.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 3.06.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forum Energy Technologies (FET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.