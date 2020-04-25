Friendz Reaches Market Capitalization of $646,908.05 (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. In the last seven days, Friendz has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Friendz token can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, HitBTC, DragonEX and BitMart. Friendz has a market cap of $646,908.05 and $52,467.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013278 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $195.11 or 0.02581672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00215404 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00060506 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00050478 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000822 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Friendz Token Profile

Friendz’s launch date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,131,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 525,860,316 tokens. Friendz’s official website is friendz.io. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO.

Buying and Selling Friendz

Friendz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BitMart, HitBTC, DragonEX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

