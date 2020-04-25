FUTURAX (FTXT) Price Hits $0.0000

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. In the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded down 38.5% against the U.S. dollar. FUTURAX has a total market cap of $2,811.30 and approximately $1.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUTURAX token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Fatbtc, Hotbit and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004952 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00069557 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00437726 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00001002 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 43.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00015237 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006484 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00012586 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001523 BTC.

FUTURAX Profile

FUTURAX (CRYPTO:FTXT) is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global.

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

FUTURAX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX, Fatbtc and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

