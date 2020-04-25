FuzzBalls Tops 1-Day Volume of $13.00 (FUZZ)

FuzzBalls (CURRENCY:FUZZ) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 25th. In the last seven days, FuzzBalls has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. FuzzBalls has a total market capitalization of $11,369.24 and approximately $13.00 worth of FuzzBalls was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FuzzBalls coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FuzzBalls alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00590823 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013830 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000038 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006359 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 419.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000277 BTC.

FuzzBalls Coin Profile

FuzzBalls (FUZZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2015. FuzzBalls’ total supply is 4,829,945 coins. FuzzBalls’ official Twitter account is @ACryptoMiner. FuzzBalls’ official website is www.fyi-koerier.nl/fuzzballs.htm.

FuzzBalls Coin Trading

FuzzBalls can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzzBalls directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzzBalls should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FuzzBalls using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FuzzBalls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FuzzBalls and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.