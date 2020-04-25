GAMB (GMB) Achieves Market Cap of $490,891.07

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One GAMB token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and KuCoin. GAMB has a total market cap of $490,891.07 and $65,347.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GAMB has traded up 8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00052451 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.51 or 0.04454152 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00064620 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00037488 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013224 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005026 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00009081 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003252 BTC.

GAMB Profile

GAMB (CRYPTO:GMB) is a token. It was first traded on June 20th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,853,249,989 tokens. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GAMB is gamb.io. The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject.

GAMB Token Trading

GAMB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

