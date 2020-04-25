GAPS (GAP) Hits Market Cap of $31.39 Million

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One GAPS token can now be purchased for $3.14 or 0.00041563 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex and LATOKEN. Over the last week, GAPS has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. GAPS has a total market cap of $31.39 million and $6.92 million worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GAPS alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00038005 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000647 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,637.17 or 1.01134082 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00061020 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000064 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000491 BTC.

GAPS Token Profile

GAPS (CRYPTO:GAP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for GAPS is gapschain.io/main. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin. GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain.

Buying and Selling GAPS

GAPS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAPS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GAPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAPS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.