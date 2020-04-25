Genesis Vision Hits Market Capitalization of $3.49 Million (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 25th. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $3.49 million and $138,124.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Genesis Vision has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One Genesis Vision token can now be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00010464 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Binance, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013252 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $194.26 or 0.02578432 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00215623 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00060549 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00050629 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000822 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision’s genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision.

Genesis Vision Token Trading

Genesis Vision can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Ovis, Hotbit, IDEX, Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

