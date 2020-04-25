GenesisX Market Capitalization Hits $14,918.23 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. GenesisX has a total market cap of $14,918.23 and approximately $6.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GenesisX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. Over the last seven days, GenesisX has traded 13% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000066 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GenesisX Coin Profile

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 10,330,006 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS.

GenesisX Coin Trading

GenesisX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

