Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 11,516 Shares of Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,516 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.78% of Orthopediatrics worth $6,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orthopediatrics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Orthopediatrics by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Orthopediatrics by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orthopediatrics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orthopediatrics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KIDS shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Orthopediatrics from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Orthopediatrics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Orthopediatrics from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Orthopediatrics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.83.

Shares of KIDS stock opened at $42.50 on Friday. Orthopediatrics Corp has a 12-month low of $28.19 and a 12-month high of $51.48. The company has a current ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.16 and its 200 day moving average is $42.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.91 million, a P/E ratio of -45.70 and a beta of 0.58.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $18.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 million. Orthopediatrics had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 18.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Orthopediatrics Corp will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Orthopediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

