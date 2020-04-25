Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 17,092 Shares of B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 17,092 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.91% of B. Riley Financial worth $6,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RILY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 321.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. 48.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RILY opened at $17.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.23. B. Riley Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $12.94 and a 52 week high of $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.93.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $165.24 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 3%.

Separately, BidaskClub cut B. Riley Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

In other B. Riley Financial news, Director Robert L. Antin acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.89 per share, for a total transaction of $29,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,127.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 9,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $94,858.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,026,086 shares of company stock valued at $8,506,884 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

