Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,313,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Progyny at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGNY. FMR LLC bought a new position in Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,372,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,245,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,961,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Progyny during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,816,000. Finally, Crestwood Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Progyny during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,897,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $20.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 188.45. Progyny Inc has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $36.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.02.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.07 million. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 122.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Progyny Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

