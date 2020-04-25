Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,521,080 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,456 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.79% of DURECT worth $5,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DRRX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT during the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of DURECT by 4.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,701 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its position in shares of DURECT by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 1,655,996 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after buying an additional 122,741 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 46.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder purchased 77,500 shares of DURECT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $131,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DRRX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of DURECT in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of DURECT in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of DURECT in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. DURECT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.40.

Shares of DRRX opened at $2.04 on Friday. DURECT Co. has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The company has a market cap of $399.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1.99.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). DURECT had a negative net margin of 69.61% and a negative return on equity of 100.24%. The company had revenue of $10.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 million. Analysts predict that DURECT Co. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

