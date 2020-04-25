Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,230,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,264 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.87% of Nordic American Tanker worth $6,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nordic American Tanker by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordic American Tanker by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,557 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Nordic American Tanker during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordic American Tanker by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 101,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 793.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,601 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 12,078 shares in the last quarter. 35.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NAT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nordic American Tanker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.75.

Nordic American Tanker stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. Nordic American Tanker Ltd has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $5.88. The stock has a market cap of $861.94 million, a P/E ratio of -73.13 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). Nordic American Tanker had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $58.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.97 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Nordic American Tanker Ltd will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Nordic American Tanker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Nordic American Tanker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -400.00%.

About Nordic American Tanker

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

