Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.93% of Avrobio worth $5,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avrobio in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Avrobio in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Avrobio in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avrobio in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avrobio by 841.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. 68.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AVRO opened at $14.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.60. Avrobio Inc has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $29.32. The firm has a market cap of $501.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.23.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.13). Equities analysts expect that Avrobio Inc will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nomura Securities increased their price objective on shares of Avrobio from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avrobio in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avrobio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Avrobio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Mackay sold 63,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $1,736,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 364,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,061,037.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Paige sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,512 shares in the company, valued at $6,152,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,000 shares of company stock worth $2,386,910. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Avrobio Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

