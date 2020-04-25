Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,951 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.74% of Axonics Modulation Technologies worth $5,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 9.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 310,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,360,000 after buying an additional 26,515 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $17,001,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 425.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 143,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after buying an additional 116,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $420,000. 57.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axonics Modulation Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX opened at $34.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.20. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $43.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 16.29, a current ratio of 17.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.03). Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 578.40% and a negative return on equity of 61.38%. The company had revenue of $9.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1913.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Axonics Modulation Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.40.

In other news, CMO John Woock sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $450,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 64,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,310.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $685,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,289. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,327 shares of company stock worth $3,889,728. Company insiders own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

About Axonics Modulation Technologies

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.