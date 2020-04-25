Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.32% of Cowen worth $6,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cowen during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 14,078 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Cowen alerts:

In other news, Director Lawrence E. Leibowitz purchased 8,000 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $97,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,706.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brett H. Barth purchased 10,000 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.04 per share, with a total value of $100,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,762.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $343,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COWN opened at $9.44 on Friday. Cowen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.11. The company has a market capitalization of $270.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Cowen had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $281.14 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Cowen Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on COWN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cowen from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cowen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cowen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.