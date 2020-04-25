Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,710,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,288 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.02% of Sorrento Therapeutics worth $5,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SRNE opened at $2.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.83. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $5.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average is $2.66.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41). The company had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 376.77% and a negative net margin of 929.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sorrento Therapeutics Inc will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Sorrento Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sorrento Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

In other Sorrento Therapeutics news, Director Robin L. Smith bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $92,800.00. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

