Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 20,757 Shares of OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 591,004 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,757 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.32% of OMNOVA Solutions worth $5,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in OMNOVA Solutions by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 894,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMN stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $454.82 million, a PE ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average of $10.05. OMNOVA Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $10.15.

OMNOVA Solutions (NYSE:OMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). OMNOVA Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that OMNOVA Solutions Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OMNOVA Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

About OMNOVA Solutions

OMNOVA Solutions Inc provides specialty solutions and performance materials for various commercial, industrial, and residential end uses in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its Specialty Solutions segment designs, develops, produces, and markets specialty products for use in various applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings; nonwovens used in hygiene products, filtration, and construction; drilling additives for oil and gas drilling, cementing, and fracking; elastomeric modification of plastic casings and hoses used in household, industrial products, and automobiles; tapes and adhesives; sports surfaces; textile finishes; commercial building refurbishment; new construction; residential cabinets; flooring; ceiling tiles; furnishings; manufactured housing; health care patient; common area furniture; and various industrial films applications.

