Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 32,486 Shares of Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,486 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.81% of Byline Bancorp worth $6,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BY. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Byline Bancorp by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Byline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Byline Bancorp by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Byline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BY opened at $10.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $409.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Byline Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $20.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.84.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.50 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 17.80%. Equities analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 7.41%.

Several brokerages have commented on BY. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut Byline Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

