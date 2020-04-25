Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 3,803 Shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.51% of CRA International worth $6,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in CRA International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in CRA International by 234.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in CRA International by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 35,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in CRA International by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in CRA International in the fourth quarter worth $288,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CRA International alerts:

Shares of CRAI stock opened at $37.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.04. CRA International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.96 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The company has a market cap of $270.58 million, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.40.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $119.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.14 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CRA International, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

CRAI has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised CRA International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. BidaskClub upgraded CRA International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet cut CRA International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI).

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.