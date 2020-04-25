Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 4,901 Shares of First Community Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Community Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,162 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.23% of First Community Bankshares worth $5,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in First Community Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Community Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Community Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in First Community Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Gary R. Mills bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.71 per share, with a total value of $26,710.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 3,153 shares of company stock worth $81,489 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCBC opened at $22.03 on Friday. First Community Bankshares Inc has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $35.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.71.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $31.37 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub lowered First Community Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

